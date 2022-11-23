Costa Will Serve As City Council’s Liaison to the Planning Board

The City Council’s Legislative Affairs Committee appointed Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa as the Council’s liaison to the Planning Board and the Planning and Development Department at its Nov. 14 subcommittee meeting.
In his new position, Costa said he will report back findings from Planning Board meetings to his colleagues on the City Council. He indicated that Ward 3 residents have approached him about “revisiting some of the business zoning” regulations that haven’t been modified in several years.
Costa is a graduate of Fairfield University and holds an MBA degree from Suffolk University with a concentration in accounting and finance.
Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith was named an alternate for the position.