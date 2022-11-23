Costa Will Serve As City Council’s Liaison to the Planning Board

The City Council’s Legislative Affairs Committee appointed Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa as the Council’s liaison to the Planning Board and the Planning and Development Department at its Nov. 14 subcommittee meeting.

Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa.

In his new position, Costa said he will report back findings from Planning Board meetings to his colleagues on the City Council. He indicated that Ward 3 residents have approached him about “revisiting some of the business zoning” regulations that haven’t been modified in several years.

Costa is a graduate of Fairfield University and holds an MBA degree from Suffolk University with a concentration in accounting and finance.

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith was named an alternate for the position.