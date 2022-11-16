Everett Citizens Foundation Presents Grants to Local Groups

The Everett Citizens Foundation (ECF), which was established by the Host Community Agreement between the City of Everett and Wynn Resorts (Encore Boston Harbor), presented grants to local groups at a ceremony Monday in the Everett Council Chambers.

Matt Lattanzi served as the master of ceremonies for the program. Making the monetary award presentations on behalf of the Citizens Foundation were board of directors Holly Garcia, John Norris, Tom Fiorentino, Rachel Duverge, and Aicha Bendagha.

Garcia, who is chairperson of the Everett Citizens Foundation, said, “I’d like to acknowledge those who are responsible for creating the Everett Citizens Foundation: Mayor Carlo DeMaria, State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, and of course, Encore Boston Harbor, for their generosity with this grant.”

Fifteen groups received grants in the amount of $10,000. The other 11 groups received grants between $4,310-$4,781.