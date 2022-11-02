Everett Voters Will Go to the Polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8

Everett voters will join citizens across the state in picking the next governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Democratic nominee Maura Healey and Republican nominee Geoff Diehl are vying for the governor’s position, looking to succeed Gov. Charlie Baker who is not running for re-election. Kevin Reed is the Libertarian Party candidate for governor.

Chelsea City Councilors Todd Taylor (left) and Judith Garcia (right) are pictured at the state representative candidates’ forum for the Eleventh Suffolk District (Chelsea-Everett) seat that was held Oct. 27 at the Chelsea Senior Center. Also pictured is forum moderator Jennifer Hassell (center), executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. The forum can be viewed on the Chelsea Community Cable Television YouTube channel.

The candidates for lieutenant governor, who run on a ticket with the gubernatorial nominees, are Kim Driscoll (Democratic Party), Leah Allen (Republican Party) and Peter Everett (Libertarian Party).

Everett Elections Department Director Danielle Pietrantonio said the polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 3,200 residents have already voted by mail-in ballot or in person during the early-voting process.

Pietrantonio said the state representative race in the Twenty-Eighth Middlesex District between Rep. Joseph McGonagle and Councillor-at-Large Mike Marchese and Ballot Questions 1 and 4 appear to be driving up voter turnout in Everett.

Residents in two precincts in Precinct 2 will vote for Democratic nominee Judith Garcia or Republican nominee Todd Taylor in the Eleventh Suffolk District state representative race. Garcia and Taylor, who are Chelsea city councilors, participated in a candidates’ forum last Thursday in Chelsea that is being broadcast on Chelsea Community Cable Television.

Rep. Dan Ryan is unopposed in the Second Suffolk District that includes Ward 1, Precinct 3 in Everett. State Sen. Sal DiDomenico of Everett is unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Pietrantonio reminded voters that the election ballot is two pages with the individual elections and ballot questions taking up both sides of each page.