Everett High Races Past BC High Eagles, 42–14; Preps for Homecoming Game With Revere

When Boston College High School answered Damian Lackland’s touchdown and Jayden Prophete’s two-point conversion with its own scores in the first quarter, fans thought they were in for a hard-fought, down-to-the-wire contest.

But Coach Rob DiLoreto’s Crimson Tide juggernaut would tally the next 34 points in succession on its way to a convincing 42-14 victory over the Eagles, who fell to 0-4.

Everett (3-1) took a step forward as it prepares to host Revere (2-0, GBL, 2-2) in the annual Homecoming Game Friday (6 p.m.). Many observers believe the game will go a long way in determining the GBL champion for the 2022 season. And as is the case with all Everett opponents, Coach Lou Cicatelli and his players circled this game on the schedule back in August. Cicatelli expressed confidence that his team, which has scored 89 points in its last two games (wins over Lynn English and Medford), can match up competitively with Everett, who has not lost a GBL game on DiLoreto’s watch.

“This is a big game for us,” said Cicatelli. “I really believe we have a real good shot. I think we match up well with them.”

Key Offensive Contributors

Damien Lackland was a key offensive contributor in the non-league tilt versus BC High with 10 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Everett quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe was 6-for-10 passing for 158 yards, including a 61-yard strike to junior Christian Zamor for a touchdown. Ellerbe also had eight carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Prophete had five rushes for 70 yards, one touchdown, and one 2-point conversion.

Placekicker Adonis Santos was 4-of-4 on PATs.

Coach Rob DiLoreto’s comments on BC High game, key encounter versus Revere

A key to the wide margin of victory was the Everett defense containing BC High’s spread offense. Jayden Prophete, David DeSouza, and Domenic Papa each had interceptions.

“We really played well,” said DiLoreto. “BC High is a talented Catholic Conference team and is well coached. They ran a true spread offense that creates problems defending space. Our players really got up in all three phases of the game and I was very proud of them. After the [8-8 deadlock in the first quarter], our kids showed some maturity, some confidence, and I was very proud of the effort.”

As for the battle with neighboring Revere, DiLoreto isn’t ready to call the matchup a showdown for the GBL title. Everett has three other GBL games left to play on its schedule.

“We respect all of our opponents and have four league games left,” said DiLoreto. “Right now, we’re just focusing on preparing for Revere. We don’t believe the winner of this game has the inside route to the championship because we have a lot of respect for Medford, Malden, and Lynn Classical. Offensively, Revere has been scoring a ton of points. Defensively, they’re not letting any up, and their special teams are really good. We know Revere is clicking on all cylinders and that this is a really big game for our program.”