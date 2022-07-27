Everett Story Share and Arts Festival Set for August 6

All residents are invited to join the celebration of Everett’s First Annual Story Share and Arts Festival, on Saturday, August 6 from 1:30 – 3p.m. at Glendale Park.

The event is a free family friendly opportunity to get together to meet neighbors and enjoy fun, inclusive, and welcoming arts projects and more.

The Story Share part of the festival is an opportunity for members of the community to connect through shared common experiences. Story ambassadors, speaking Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Spanish and English have been trained to help collect stories, with questions that prompt sharing. Participants choose a question and tell a story which they can elect to be saved and added to a collection. One of the goals of the project is to build and share a collection of stories that connect the Everett Community. For those who are shy about sharing a story, the Arts Festival will include a number of arts activities including the Wishing Wall, painting projects and more, there will also be entertainment and refreshments.

Everett’s First Annual Story Share and Arts Festival, is made possible by a collaboration between local organizations and the Everett Cultural Council through funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a Massachusetts Cultural Council Festival Grant and the Everett Citizens Foundation. Volunteers to help run the event are also a welcome addition. For more information on how to volunteer please email [email protected], or call 617-921-0542.