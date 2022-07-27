Crimson Tide Pop Warner Opens Practice August 1

The Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner organization will begin practices for the 2022 season on August 1 at Sacramone Park.

Pop Warner Vice President said that football players and cheerleaders, accompanied by their parents or guardians, can sign up at the park at the practice sessions.

Bailot expects a full complement of athletes for the football and cheerleading teams in five divisions (6-Under through 14-Under). There are also plans for a team for players, age 5.

The organization just completed a successful co-sponsorship with the Everett High football program for instructional football clinics that were held at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Crimson Tide Pop Warner program has long been the gold standard for youth football and cheerleading organizations in New England. Numerous graduates of the program have gone on to compete for high school and college teams.