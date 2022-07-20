News Mayor Demaria Hosts Senior Summer Barbecue by Independent Staff • July 20, 2022 • 0 Comments Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett hosted over 275 attendees at the Connolly Center for the annual Senior Summer Barbecue. This year’s theme was “Patriotic Americana,” and attendees were encouraged to wear red, white and blue clothing at the event. The room was also decorated in patriotic colors and stars and stripes to fit the theme. Council on Aging Director Dale Palma, with his niece, Liliana (Statue of Liberty) and nephew, Daniel (Benjamin Franklin). City employees grilled and served up plenty of delicious barbecue food.