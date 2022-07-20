Everett Co-Ed Softball League Begins 2022 Season at Glendale Park

The Everett Co-Ed Slow Pitch Softball League, consisting of close to 80 players, has begun its fourth season at Glendale Park.

Six teams will be playing a 15-game regular season schedule, followed by the playoffs. Games are played Sunday and Tuesday nights.

Peter Sikora and Paul Leone have been the co-directors of the league since its inception in 2019.

“The season is off to a great start,” said Sikora. “We’ll play our regular season through August and begin our playoffs in September.”

The “team to beat” in the league is Toro Construction, which is led by player-owner and second baseman Rob Toro and player-manager Peter Sikora. Toro (formerly the Village Bar and Grill) has won three consecutive championships.

Sikora was a three-sport (basketball, football, and baseball) athlete at Pope John XXIII High School. He began playing baseball in the Everett Little League and continued in the Everett Babe Ruth League.

Toro outfielder Matt Ells led Malden Catholic to a Division 1 state championship in 2003 and later played at Northeastern, where he is assistant athletic director.

The O’Donnell twins, Megan and Melissa who were multi-sport standouts at Everett High and later excelled at Regis College, are also back in the fold for Toro. The sisters are potent hitters and excellent fielders.

A new addition to the Toro roster is Pamela Spuehler, a three-time All-American field hockey player at BU and currently an assistant coach of the Northeastern University field hockey team.

Sean Doyle and Sean Salvi are also expected to be major contributors in Toro’s quest for a fourth league championship.

Sikora said new players are welcomed to contact him about participating in the league.