Obituaries 06-15-2022

Carmen Albano

Retired Teacher

Carmen B. Albano of Malden, formerly of Everett, entered into eternal rest at home on Monday, June 6. He was 92 years old.

Born in Everett, Carmen lived in Malden for many years. He was a teacher by profession who worked in Cambridge for many years and for other school districts prior to retirement. Carmen served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a life member of the Saugus-Everett, Lodge of Elks, #642, the E-Club of Everett and the Mass Teachers’ Association.

The beloved son of the late Pasquale and Maria (Leo) Albano, he was the dear and devoted brother of the late Clare Santora, Joseph Albano and Mary Albano; loving and caring uncle of Marie Chiulli and her husband, Robert of Middleton, Debra Roda and her husband, Richard of N. Falmouth, Clare Flowers and her husband, Michael of Plymouth, George Santora of Scottsdale, AZ, Karen Sculos and her husband, Criag of Rhode Island and Mark Albano and his wife, Corinne of Acton. Carmen is also survived by many loving grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carmen’s visitation in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 5 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.) Everett on Thursday morning, June 16 at 8:30 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett at 10 a.m. Interment with U.S. Air Force Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carmen’s memory to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Center St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 would be sincerely appreciated..

Stephen Disario

Longtime Member of the Schiavo Club in Everett

Stephen Disario, 76, of Windham, NH and a longtime Everett resident, passed away at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH on June 10.

Stephen was a US Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was a line technician for Verizon Telephone for over 36 years. He was a longtime member of the Schiavo Club in Everett.

He was the beloved husband of Madeleine (Cordier) Disario, loving father of Laure Disario and her husband, Fabien Kozlowski and Melissa Disario and her companion, Michael Halpin, loving brother of Claire Richard and Paula DeVits and cherished grandfather of Madeleine, Isaac, Charlotte, Nina, and Alexandre.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, Everett on Friday, June 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project @ www.woundedwarriorproject.org.