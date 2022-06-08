U.S. Attorney Looking Into Allegations of Discriminatory Conduct Here

The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins reportedly is launching an investigation into allegations of potential civil rights violations by the City of Everett.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria this week confirmed that his office has received a letter from Rollins notifying him of the looming investigation.

“We are aware of the inquiry and the city will fully cooperate in this matter,” DeMaria told the Independent.

The Independent requested a copy of the letter, which was quoted in a story in the Boston Globe last week, from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

However, Christina DilOrio-Sterling of the U.S. Attorney’s public information office, replied, “We have not provided the letter to the media.“