School Committee Honors EHD Football Star Ish Zamor

The Everett School Committee honored Everett High School senior Ish Zamor Monday night in recognition of being named a Jack Grinold Eastern Mass. Scholar-Athlete.

Zamor was one of 26 recipients statewide of the award that recognizes athletic and scholastic excellence.

Pictured are, from left, EHS head

football coach Rob DiLoreto, Pierre Zamor, Ish Zamor, and

Marie Zamor. Ish will be attending Boston College.

Chapter Scholar-Athlete. Pictured are, from left, EHS head

football coach Rob DiLoreto, Pierre Zamor, Ish Zamor, and

Marie Zamor. Ish will be attending Boston College.

Zamor was accompanied by his proud parents, Pierre and Marie, at the School Committee meeting. Everett Director of Athletics Tammy Turner and head football Rob DiLoreto also attended the meeting.

“Ish is a fantastic kid all-around – a student, and an athlete,” said Turner. “He was one of our student-athlete leaders and represented us well. I wish him the best of everything at BC. We look forward to watching him play college football.”

Zamor graduated with his Everett High classmates on Saturday. He will begin classes at BC in early summer and participate in the team’s pre-season workouts. Zamor, who is 6-foot-2, is being projected as a wide receiver for the Eagles. He will be joining former Everett teammate Jason Maitre on the BC football team.

BC will open its 2022 football season against Rutgers Sept. 3 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.