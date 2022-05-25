Letter to the Editor

I Take Full Responsibility

To the Editor,

After taking time to reflect, I have decided to step down from my position as an Everett City Councilor; effective immediately.

My actions have clearly hurt a city that I love, and am proud to call home.

My resignation as Ward 3 Councilor will allow our community to continue its path of growth, without distraction.

I take full responsibility for my actions, and encourage others who participated in this hurtful, insensitive banter, to also do the right thing and step down from their positions in city government.

To all our residents, especially those who believed in me, I sincerely apologize.

I am committed to being better. I will diligently educate and sensitize myself to the diversity and inclusion of all people, so that I will truly learn and grow from this sad experience.

Sincerely,

Anthony DiPierro