Malden Catholic’s Leading Beyond Gala Raises Over $1,000,000

Malden Catholic held its 16th Annual Gala on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in the Doherty Gymnasium and celebrated the school’s 90th Anniversary along with honoring longtime benefactors, Dr. Daniel J. McCarthy ’50 and Mrs. Margaret T. (Noonan) McCarthy GC ’50, with the distinguished Plus Ultra Award. Over 360 parents, alumni, faculty, staff and friends attended the live event which raised over $1,000,000 for Malden Catholic student scholarships.

According to John K. Thornburg, MC President, “This has been a momentous year for Malden Catholic – we are celebrating our 90th anniversary and the first class of Girls Division students to graduate in May 2022 along with the Boys Division. Malden Catholic is leading beyond all expectations, by fostering nine generations of extraordinary young adults who continue to flourish from the education provided by this outstanding institution.”

In the tradition of Malden Catholic’s Annual Gala, the school celebrated a couple who personifies the pillars of character, leadership and success – Dr. Daniel J. McCarthy ’50 and Mrs. Margaret T. (Noonan) McCarthy GC ’50 as the Plus Ultra Honorees. Dr. McCarthy, Emeritus University Distinguished Professor and McKim-D’Amore Distinguished Professor of Global Management and Innovation, ranks as the #1 most published author (tied) in the Journal of World Business from 1993-2003, and has been ranked in the top 5 percent of all authors worldwide who published in the leading international business journals from 1996 to 2005, according to a Michigan State University study. He is also one of the top three scholars internationally in business and management in Russia and Central and Eastern Europe, based on a Journal of International Business Studies article analyzing publications in 13 leading journals from 1986-2003. Mrs. McCarthy GC ’50 was a nurse and long-time realtor on the North Shore. Dr. and Mrs. McCarthy MC & GC 1950 have established scholarship funds for Malden Catholic Girls and Boys Divisions as well as a fund in memory of Margaret’s cousin Margaret M. Dunphy 1961. They are also members of the Malden Catholic’s Plus Ultra and the Saint Francis Xavier Societies.

“We are most grateful to Margaret and Dan McCarthy for their tremendous dedication and commitment to Malden Catholic,” stated Thornburg. “The 2022 Leading Beyond Gala is the highest grossing Gala in our history and our entire community has been very generous in supporting our students!”

Malden Catholic Gala proceeds will benefit student scholarships and help ensure that qualified young men and women who want to attend MC are able to do so, regardless of family finances.

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles, success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.