Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic During School Vacation Week in Everett, April 23

A free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at Rivergreen Park in Everett on April 23. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic will receive a $25 grocery store gift card. The clinic is a collaboration with Malden YMCA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.

The vaccination clinic will be held at 1 Rivergreen Drive in Everett at the following dates and times:

Saturday, April 23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event at Rivergreen Park is one of several free, family-friendly clinics the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is co-hosting with community organizations across the Commonwealth during April School Vacation Week, April 18-24. By hosting the clinics at places like trampoline parks, zoos, bowling alleys, and even Six Flags amusement park, the focus is on meeting people where they are, and encouraging a family-friendly atmosphere in which to get vaccinated. A list of these special clinics can be found online atwww.mass.gov/KidsClinic.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and begin a new partnership with the Malden YMCA in continuing to promote vaccine equity in Everett,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “By taking a different approach, we have an additional opportunity to get children and their families vaccinated against COVID-19.”

“We thank our many businesses and local partners for joining us in making vaccination available at these family-friendly locations,” said DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These events are a convenient way for the whole family to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination – and have some fun at the same time.”

The clinics are part of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. Many local partners are working with the Vaccine Equity Initiative to help share information about the COVID-19 vaccine and increase access to vaccinations.

To date, more than 5.3 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing protection from the virus and preventing serious illness.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and to find a clinic near you, visitwww.mass.gov/KidsClinic.