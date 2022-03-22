Everett to Become Home to Private Transportation Management Association

Special to the Independent

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will soon be home to its very own, private, Transportation Management Association (TMA). This committee will be a major driver of our transportation reform.

The TMA is a partnership between businesses, institutions, and municipalities, which work together to help develop, promote, and implement the transportation initiatives throughout our City, with a focus on easing vehicular congestion.

Between November 2019 and November 2020, NorthEase Consulting Group examined the possible potential for the establishment of a TMA in our City. NorthEase met with over a dozen stakeholders in order to introduce the concept of a TMA as well as understand their specific needs and thoughts on transportation within the City of Everett.

Many companies/employers, residential property owners, commercial property owners, and community groups were interviewed and all saw the massive potential that a TMA could have in Everett. The board for the committee was finalized and is as follows: Chris Legocki (Greystar) as President, John Tocco (V10 Development) as Treasurer, and Matt Grogan (Encore) as Clerk. There are also other TMA formation committee members such as John Block from Block Properties, Rob Burns from Nightshift Brewing, Dan Lee from Lennar Multifamily Communities, and staff from the City of Everett.

Possible concerns of the stakeholders included general traffic, lack of connection to surrounding communities, pedestrian safety, and a few others that will all be confronted by the TMA. This committee serves to improve the City in all of these aspects and many more.

This committee will greatly benefit the City by enforcing accountability for our developers and business partners to reduce traffic congestion and provide alternate methods of transportation. Additionally, some of the services such as bike share and the community shuttles, which the TMA will operate on behalf of their members, will be accessible to all members of the Everett Community. The changes may seem small but they will be significant: fewer car trips from new developments, expansion of the Blue Bikes bike share system, expansion of the Encore community shuttles to serve more locations in the City, and better connections to MBTA stations.

Someone looking to move to another city may consider Everett based on the benefits that the TMA will bring in terms of transportation. We will have more mobility amenities that connect new and existing residents to key destinations and neighborhoods in and around the City of Everett. On the business end of things, employers may have a greater pool of potential employees from increasing the locations from which one can travel to their business without a car. This will also reduce the need for business related parking, which will allow a business to serve more patrons with fewer parking spaces, and at less cost.

The initial response to the introduction of the TMA was incredibly, and understandably, positive, as the tangible benefits resulting from the TMA will be enjoyed by both residents of our City as well as employers and residential building owners.

“I am excited to be able to offer more modes of transportation to our current and future residents, as well as provide support for our local businesses. A TMA is a great addition to our City that will potentially ease congestion as well as make it easier to get around.” Said Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

Initial Funding for the TMA will come from a combination of developers with TDM requirements in their developmental permits, City of Everett support, and voluntary membership of existing businesses and residential development.