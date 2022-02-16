RMV Preparing for High Customer Volume

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is preparing for a high volume of in-person customer service transactions during school vacation week which is scheduled to take place the week of February 21, 2022. The RMV traditionally sees a high volume of customers at its statewide Service Center locations during this annual vacation week, and encourages customers to schedule appointments for required in-person transactions and avoid unnecessary visits by using Mass.Gov/RMV to conduct more than 40 RMV online transactions.

Customers should also note that Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices, including RMV Service Centers, will be closed on Monday, February 21, in observance of the President’s Day holiday.

“The RMV historically experiences a higher volume of in-person transactions during February school vacation week, and we encourage customers to schedule appointments, plan ahead, and conduct transactions online,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Scheduling appointments ahead of time and arriving prepared for required Service Center visits will provide flexibility and help customers save time for more enjoyable activities.”

The Registry anticipates a higher volume of students will be seeking to secure learner’s permits during the vacation week. Customers who are requesting learner’s permits need to begin the application process with an in-person visit at an RMV Service Center location and are encouraged to complete their application online at Mass.Gov/RMV. The learner’s permit exams can then be taken online after initial application requirements have been fulfilled.

The RMV has made available a new informational online portal to provide easy access to a variety of educational resources and materials that can be used to help guide first-time drivers, and parents and guardians of Junior Operators, through the detailed step-by-step process of securing a Massachusetts driving credential. The portal can be found athttps://www.mass.gov/guides/first-time-driver-start-here.

Highlights of the key features of the online portal are as follows:

1. Steps to Getting a Driver’s License – Information regarding the requirements for RMV learner’s permits and road tests, and links that can be used to schedule appointments.

2. Parent/Guardian Information – Information regarding Driver’s Education Programs, the Parent Supervised Driving Program which provides a methodical approach to teaching requisite driving skills, and Junior Operator License (JOL) requirements including details on certain motor vehicle citation penalties which are imposed by the Junior Operator and the Safe Operator Law.

3. Safe Driving Tips – Links to educational YouTube videos that highlight MassDOT’s “Scan the Street for Wheels and Feet” campaign which addresses specific roadway safety topics such as being cognizant of pedestrians and bicyclists, mirrors and blind spots, and a “double threat” when pedestrians are crossing multiple lanes of traffic that are heading in the same direction.

4. Studying for Learning’s Permits and Road Tests – Links to helpful practice exams for learner’s permit exams and the option to download the Massachusetts Driver’s Manual at no cost or purchase a hard copy of the manual which will be mailed to the customer, informational videos to become familiar with maneuvers that are evaluated during road tests, and links to specific requirements for applicants and sponsors.

5. Time to Take Your Permit – Links to the learner’s permit application process, detailed instructions for taking the exam online, and alternative options that are available to take the exam.

The RMV also offers online practice learner’s permit exams which can be accessed by customers through Mass.Gov/RMV or by logging into their myRMV account. Customers can also purchase a copy of the Massachusetts Class D (Passenger) Drivers Manual and Commercial Driver’s License Manual online using their myRMV accounts, instead of visiting a Service Center. Ordered manuals will be mailed to customers within 7-10 days of purchase.

Additional information on RMV service offerings and appointments can be found at www.Mass.Gov/RMV, including more than 40 transactions that can be conducted online, by mail, or by phone. The RMV recommends that all customers get ready online before their appointment.

Appointments for many RMV transactions can also be made at AAA customer locations if the customer is a member of AAA.

Please note that customers who are fully vaccinated are allowed to go without face coverings in RMV Service Center locations unless the city/town where the center is located has an Indoor Mask Mandate. Customers who are not yet fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings in RMV Service Centers.

