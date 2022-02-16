Mayor Calls for Investigation Into Cameras in Tahiliani’s School Office

Special to the Independent

Everett Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said she discovered surveillance cameras in the ceiling of her office on or about January 28, according to an article in the Boston Globe last week.

According to the article, neither Tahiliani nor the authorities will comment while the matter is under investigation.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria issued the following statement: “I am extremely disturbed by the allegation, apparently verified, that cameras were found in the office of the Everett School Superintendent. I have given instructions to City officials that an investigation be immediately undertaken to determine how this occurred and who is responsible.

“However, in order to ensure that such an investigation is as comprehensive as possible, I call upon the Office of the Attorney General of the Commonwealth and the Middlesex District Attorney to conduct their own investigations, in order that those responsible can be held accountable to the fullest extent provided by law.”