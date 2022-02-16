Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Emmanuel College Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students receiving the honor include:

Helen Sosa of Everett

Ariana Bernal of Everett

Madison Poudel of Everett

Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Brendan Amorin of Everett Class of 2022

Julie Do of Everett Class of 2025

Ilisa Lama of Everett Class of 2024

Sandra Le of Everett Class of 2024

Yosselin Perez Ascencio of Everett Class of 2023

Ryan Vu of Everett Class of 2024

