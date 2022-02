The blizzard last weekend dumped more than 22 inches onto local streets and sidewalks. For the children, Everett was tuned into a winter playground with sledding, snowball fights and just having fun. For the adults, the snow was an added burden of shoveling the sidewalks and clearing the snow off the cars. If the weather forecasters are right, residents can expect melting and a break in the frigid temperatures until Friday night.

Larry Sacro shoveled snow from his home on Florence St.

Cyara enjoyed sledding at Florence St.Park.