News Briefs

Sign-Up Now for Futsal Soccer Program

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Everett Recreation Department, in association with Everett Youth Soccer, are pleased to announce the new indoor futsal soccer program. The program is open to both girls and boys ages 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8 with both girls and boys divisions. If enough players do not sign up, then the two divisions will be combined into one co-ed league.

The fee for joining the league is $25 per child with a $5 discount for an additional child to join the program. Shirts will be included within the fee.

Sign-ups will be held every week, Monday to Friday, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Everett Recreation Center. This signup period will begin Friday, January 14, and go until Wednesday, February 3, with a projected start date of February 6. Games will also be played at the Everett Recreation Center, on Sundays, from 9am to 2pm.

Along with the program will be soccer skills and drills day camps that will be conducted by the Everett Youth Soccer program’s coaches and players during the season. The dates for the day camps are to be announced at a later time.

If you have any questions at all, email Mike DiPietro at: [email protected]

Everett Cultural Council Seeking Additional Members

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett is actively seeking applicants to join the Everett Cultural Council. This opportunity may interest individuals who support and take interest in the oriented-arts, humanities, and recreation programs throughout the City. The Cultural Council creates opportunities for funding that allow residents to host events pertaining to the above subjects. Members will be appointed by the Mayor and will serve for a 3-year term. Members are allowed a maximum of 2 consecutive terms as Cultural Council volunteer (total of 6 years) and may serve again after a 1-year break.

“As Mayor, it has always been important for me to make sure that my administration offers a variety of cultural programs, events, and opportunities for our residents. Funding from these grants will allow the City to continue to build upon its cultural needs,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Culture and arts are an important part of our community and the grants allow us to host events such as exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, as well as performances in schools, lectures and workshops. Mayor DeMaria continues to integrate arts and culture into the community and the Everett Cultural Council will help with this task immensely. Those seeking to apply can contact Deanna Deveney at [email protected] For more information on the Cultural Council visit www.MassCulturalCouncil.org and click on “Local Cultural Council Program”.

MVES Offers Free Transportation to Pick up Rapid Test Kits in Everett

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is offering free transportation services to Everett residents 60 years and older to pick up free COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits. MVES understands that older adults are more susceptible to the pandemic and feels it is important to help all older residents in Everett served get tested. Please call ahead to Everett City Hall at (617) 394-2270 for availability of kits.

To make it simple, there are only three eligibility guidelines to get approved for your ride: be 60 years of age or older, don’t have other means to pick up free COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits in your town, and be a resident of Everett. That’s it! Make sure to call us in plenty of time so you can plan the most convenient travel time for yourself. MVES wants to remind individuals that it is also offering free transportation services to older adults to local COVID-19 booster, vaccine, and testing sites as well as flu clinics.

To register for your rides, call MVES at (781) 324-7705 and ask to speak to an Information and Referral Representative about the COVID-19 Free Transportation Program.

For more than 45 years of giving older adults their independence, Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency located in Malden, Mass., that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers who reside in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop, regardless of their income level. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Seniors on The Road Again

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned a much-needed day trip for our seniors to Captain Jack’s famous Lobster Clam Bake/Foxwoods Resort Casino, Tuesday March 22, 2022. Our luxury handicapped accessible Fox Bus departs The Stadium Parking lot at 9:30am. You will be whisked away to Captain Jack’s in Narragansett Rhode Island for a traditional New England Clam bake consisting of, a cup of clam chowder, clam cakes, a boiled lobster with drawn butter or Prime Rib for the land lovers, vegetables, rolls butter and apple crisp for dessert. Following this grand feast, we travel to the exciting Foxwoods Casino and Resort for four hours of gaming. We depart Foxwoods at 4:30pm for a 6:30pm arrival home. Reservations with checks made out to The City of Everett will be accepted January 31 through February 4 at The Connolly Center in The COA Office, space is limited to 40 people. FOX TOURS policy requires all passengers to show proof of Covid Vaccine and to wear a mask while on the bus. For additional information please call 617.394.2323