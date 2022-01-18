News Congratulations, Officer Johnston by Independent Staff • January 18, 2022 • 0 Comments Congratulations to Officer Patrick Johnston who works his final shift tonight at Everett PD. Pat wraps up 22 years as an officer with the Police Dept after serving in other capacities as both a dispatcher and animal control officer for the city. Pat worked in a variety of roles over the years serving stints in Patrol Operations, the Marine Unit, Special Projects including grant writing and work on target hardening for critical infrastructure and was an aide to Chief Mazzie for 4 yrs. Pat was always visible in the community and is very active in waterfront and environmental issues. We wish Pat well as he moves on to his next phase.