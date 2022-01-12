Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian Joins Executive Board of Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration

Special to the Independent

Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration (LEL) has announced that Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian – a founding member – has joined the group’s executive board.

LEL was established in 2015 with a goal of identifying and implementing solutions to reduce both crime and incarceration through a focus on four primary areas including increasing alternatives to arrest and prosecution (especially for mental health and drug treatment); strengthening community-law enforcement ties; reforming mandatory minimums; and restoring balance to criminal laws.

Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian.

LEL is comprised of over 200 current and former police chiefs, sheriffs, federal and state prosecutors, attorneys general and correctional officials from all 50 states.

“At the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, we work side-by-side with community leaders and local organizations as well as our state and federal partners to enhance public safety through innovative and cutting-edge data-driven initiatives,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “I am honored to join Law Enforcement Leaders as an executive board member. I look forward to highlighting not only the work we are doing at the MSO, but lifting up the efforts of our colleagues across the nation to enhance public safety, strengthen police-community relations and improve outcomes for justice-involved individuals and their families.”

Sheriff Koutoujian, retired Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and current Ramsey County (MN) Attorney John J. Choi join current executive board members including former Boston Police Commissioner Kathleen O’Toole to form the new board.

“Law Enforcement Leaders is thrilled to welcome three new members—Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Chief Carmen Best (Ret.), and Ramsey County Attorney John J. Choi—to the Executive Board,” said Executive Director Ronal Serpas. “Each member brings a unique law enforcement perspective and will draw from decades of experience and leadership in their respective fields. Together, they will strengthen the Board and spearhead LEL as it seeks to fulfill its mission to reduce crime and mass incarceration.”

To learn more about Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime & Incarceration, its goals and members, please visit lawenforcementleaders.org.