Meet the Team: Mark Mayo

Mark Mayo is an employee of the Department of Inspectional Services – ISD and has worked for the City of Everett for 18 years.

What do you do in the City?

I am a Code Enforcement Officer. My responsibilities include inspecting houses, businesses, and restaurants.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

I am a lifelong resident of Everett. I take great pride in working to keep the city clean and safe. I enjoy working with residents, home, and business owners. I love educating our residents.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

Big changes don’t happen overnight. It starts with communication, respect, and making connections with residents. Following through on your commitments is key.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

I love to travel with my fiance Tiffany. I also enjoy sports and photography.