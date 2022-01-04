News City of Everett Holds Inaugural Ceremony by Independent Staff • January 4, 2022 • 0 Comments Mayor Carlo DeMaria takes the oath of office from Assistant City Clerk Peter Napolitano as his wife, Stacy, looks on holding the Bible during the inaugural ceremonies on Monday night, at the Performing Art Center at Everett High School. Peter Napolitano conducted the Inaugural Ceremony on Monday evening. Councilor Stephanie Martins, Councilor Stephanie Smith, Councilor Irene Cardillo, and Councilor Vivian Nguyen made history with most women serving on the council at any time to date. Outgoing President Wayne Matewsky joined Carlo DeMaria, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and Stacy DeMaria at the inaugural ceremonies. Chief of Police Steve Mazzieattended the Inauguration.