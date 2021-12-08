Meet the Team: Caitlin Norden

Caitlin Norden is an employee of the Department of Health and has worked for the City of Everett for 5 years.

What do you do in the City?

Administrative assistant in the Health Department, I work on tobacco, dumpster and tattoo permits for businesses in Everett and help with the COVIO and Flu clinics amongst other administrative duties.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

Connecting with local business owners and witnessing the continuous growth of the economy in Everett despite the hardships caused by the pandemic.

What Is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“To always listen before you speak.

What do you like to do when you are not working? I like to bake, spend time with my two dogs• Charlee and Teddee and travel