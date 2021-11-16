News Honoring Veterans by Independent Staff • November 16, 2021 • 0 Comments Veterans Commissioner Jeanne Cristiano speaks with dignitaries Massachusetts State Rep Joe McGonagall, Everett CityCouncilor Anthony DiPierro, Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico, US Army Command Sgt Major Thomas Ardita, and Bishop Robert G Brown of Zion Church Ministries seated behind her. The Everett Fire Department Honor Guard: William Hurley, Kevin DeVanna, and Dan Lloyd stands vigil over the ceremony. Vietnam War Veteran Philip Yebba salutes as Eleven chimes mark the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.