Koutoujian to serve on FirstNet Authority Board

Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian has been chosen by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to serve on the board of the First Responder Network (FirstNet) Authority, an independent entity in the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

He will continue to serve as Middlesex Sheriff during his three-year term on the FirstNet Authority Board.

According to the Department of Commerce, the board “oversees activities to ensure that the FirstNet Authority and AT&T – its commercial partner – develop, build, and operate a nationwide public safety broadband network that will best equip first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities.” The board includes leaders from the public safety community and government; individuals with experience in the financial and technology sectors; and representatives of the U.S. Attorney General, Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed to the FirstNet Authority Board by Secretary Raimondo,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “Ensuring our first responders in Middlesex County and across the United States have access to a high-quality broadband spectrum for communications is crucial not only for daily operations, but also for significant events and disaster response. At the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, we see this firsthand through our own work in public safety, our participation in the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), and our efforts to support large scale events such as university commencements and this year’s Boston Marathon.”

Sheriff Koutoujian brings a wide range of experience to the board from both inside and outside of law enforcement. The sheriff of New England’s most-populous county since 2011, Sheriff Koutoujian previously served as an assistant district attorney in Middlesex County and state legislator representing the communities of Waltham, Newton, and Watertown. A graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School, he is the current president of the Major County Sheriffs of America, a founding member of Law Enforcement Leaders to Reduce Crime and Incarceration and past president of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association. Sheriff Koutoujian also currently serves as on the Executive Committee of the Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center.

“Just as we have done with issues ranging from the opioid crisis and Pell Grant restoration to criminal justice reform, I am always eager to work with leaders from across the country on the policy issues that can make a real impact on community life,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow board members and with our governmental and non-governmental partners to ensure our public safety professionals have access to the communications systems they need to best serve our communities.”