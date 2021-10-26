Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie have confirmed an investigation into a fatal shooting in Everett.

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Everett Police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Second Street and Revere Street. Shortly after, officers also responded to The Whidden Memorial Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim that had been transported to the medical center. The victim, Craig McDonald, of Randolph, a 20-year-old male, was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is not believed to be random, and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an open and active investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Everett Police Department