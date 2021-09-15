Robert Santacroce Announces His Candidacy for School Committee-At-Large

Emphasizing that there is “no higher priority” in the City of Everett than providing the best possible education to its young citizens, Robert A. Santacroce announced his candidacy for School Committee, At Large, voted city-wide.

It is Robert’s belief that the public schools educate our children and they unite the community in the common good of putting children on course to happy and productive lives.

A vote for Mr. Santacroce will guarantee the citizens of Everett a new opportunity to elect an independent member of the School Com-mittee. I will never just “go along to get along,” in order to fit in with the Committee.

I know right from wrong. I am not a “yes” man. I am the Candidate who understands the value and importance of education.

Robert A. Santacroce is a lifelong resident of Everett and resides at 57 Englewood Avenue. He is a graduate of Malden Catholic High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting at Merrimack College.

Robert served as a School Board member and Music Director of Saint Anthony’s School/Church in Everett. He is also a former member of Saint Anthony’s Parish Council and Finance Council. He was a former payroll clerk for the Everett Public Schools and currently, he is a senior accountant for one of the largest job recruiting agencies in the country with assets over $750 million.

Robert Santacroce is ready for the enormous task of managing the multi-million dollar school budget!

Robert’s campaign mantra is that of Albert N. Parlin, who stated in his famous essay entitled, Character, (which is proudly displayed on the front of the Parlin School), “Faithful to every trust, loyal to every duty.”

Concluding his announcement of candidacy for School Committee-At-Large, Mr. Santacroce said, “Education still has a way to go in Everett.” If there is one single message I can convey to the voters of Everett it would be, “Our job here is not finished and your vote counts!” Please consider me for one of your three votes.

If you would like to assist in Robert’s campaign efforts or if you have any questions, please contact:

Phone: 617-387-8610

E-mail: [email protected] Facebook: Robert Santacroce Candidate Everett School Committee At Large.