Man Involved in Officer-Involved Shooting in Everett to Be Arraigned on Assault Charges

DA Marian Ryan has announced that Jason Gaff, 45 of Everett, has been charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with allegedly charging police with a sword on July 12 in Everett.

The preliminary investigation suggests that shortly after midnight, on Monday morning, July 12, Everett Police received a 911 call to a Bucknam Street apartment building from a female known to Jason Gaff. She reported that Gaff was threatening both she and her mother, who is the defendant’s girlfriend.

Upon arrival, police learned that Jason Gaff, who lived at Bucknam Street, had barricaded himself inside the building. Gaff had reportedly brandished a knife to an officer on scene and had stated that he had a gun. He was also allegedly observed breaking windows of the apartment with what appeared to be a sword.

Additional officers and SWAT responded to the scene and were able to safely rescue a resident, who was still in the building. The preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect exited the home, allegedly in possession of a sword and advanced at officers holding the sword over his head. Officers deployed less than lethal force, in the form of a sponge round, that was ineffective. As Gaff continued to advance, an Everett Police Officer subsequently fired once, striking him. First aid was administered on scene and Gaff was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

One Everett Officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing. The arraignment is expected to be held at a later date via Zoom from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Members of the media looking to access the arraignment should contact the Malden District Court.