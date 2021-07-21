ZBA Considers Second Street Building, Addition to Broadway

The Everett Zoning Board (ZBA) is considering two building projects on the Second Street/Broadway corridor this month that would keep the momentum going on and near the Commercial Triangle.

The first project includes a nine unit, new construction building at 523-531 Second Street, just off of the Parkway, and across the street from the Commercial Triangle hotbed. The current use is industrial, and the building would be demolished to make way for the three-story residential building.

The developer, Jeremy Seeger, had developed a building successfully on Laurel Street, which started out very controversially, but ended up as a successful re-use of an old heating oil depot.

Attorney Anthony Rossi is representing him and said it is a pretty straightforward project, with nine units in a new building that met most zoning standards. The building is across the street from the old Silver Fox Function Hall, which some public officials have said recently has also been sold for potential development. That could not be confirmed, however.

The Second Street matter did get a public airing at the ZBA on Monday.

•366 BROADWAY

Attorney Rossi said he is also proposing his own development of 366 Broadway, which would be adding three stories to the top of an existing two-story office building that houses the Super Burrito Restaurant and professional offices. It also includes a very spacious parking lot in the back.

Rossi said he intends to create 20 units of housing in the expanded property, if approved, though he said he’s also entertaining the possibility of seizing on the dedicated bus lane in front of the property and making more micro-units.

He said that is all still up in the air right now, but something will be done.

“Either way, it will be developed this year,” he said.