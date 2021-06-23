News Fire Union Donates to High School Band by Independent Staff • June 23, 2021 • 0 Comments The Everett Fire Union Local 143 presented a $500 donation on Monday, June 7, to the Everett High School Crimson Tide Band – which is raising money for the once-in-a-lifetime trip to Hawaii to play on Pearl Harbor Day. The Tide are the only High School Band in the United States to be invited to attend the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and will be representing Massachusetts on the ship. There will be six bands in total. They will also be laying a ceremonial wreath, meeting the Royal Hawaiian Band, hiking Diamond Head and meeting a historian who will talk about the attack on Pearl Harbor. At the ceremony on June 7, Firefighter Will Hurley presented the check to Music Director Gene O’Brien, Supt. Priya Tahiliani and other City officials. The event will take place on Dec. 7, 2021.