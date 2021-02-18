Rep. McGonagle gets first chairmanship appointment

State Rep. Joe McGonagle was appointed to his first chairmanship position late last week by House Speaker Ron Mariano, with McGonagle heading up the Operations, Facilities and Building Security Committee.

McGonagle has served for his first few terms on important committees, such as transportation and housing, but gaining a role as a chairman indicates somewhat of a promotion within the legislative body.

Rep. McGonagle said he was humbled to be the leader of what is a brand new Committee under Speaker Mariano.

“I am humbled to be in this position as the Chair of the newly-formed House Committee on Operations, Facilities and Building Security,” said McGonagle. “Speaker Mariano has graciously trusted me with this opportunity and I am so thankful to him and his team. We live in a changing world and so it only makes sense that the Legislature examine how we can change to best serve the Commonwealth. I am really excited for this new journey and the challenges we get to tackle.”

In addition to leading the new Committee, McGonagle will retain his membership on the Education Committee, chaired by Rep. Alice Peisch once again.

McGonagle will also serve as a member of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee under Chair Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield.