News Briefs

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Update

The Department of Unemployment Assistance will begin issuing the additional 11 weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provided by the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020. Payments of PUA and the additional $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will be issued beginning Monday, January 11, 2021. Payments will be retroactive to week ending January 2, 2021 for eligible claimants.

For more information please visit:

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/update-dua-issues-information-on-the-continued-assistance-for-unemployed-workers-act#summary-of-programs-

Christmas Tree Disposal

Anyone needing to get rid of their Christmas Tree safely can do so by putting it out on the curb during the designated, regular trash day. It will be picked up. Please remove all ornaments, lights and decorations.

Collectors Office Re-Opens

On Wednesday night, the City announced that the City Collectors office would be closed. However, the Administration was able to reallocate resources and employees immediately to allow this department to operate with reduced hours and reduced staffing. Beginning Thursday, the Collector’s Office re-started operating from 8am-5pm Monday-Thursday.

Because of the reduced staffing levels, the City anticipates that there will be a wait to access this Department.

“We strongly encourage all residents to utilize our easy and user friendly online bill payment system if possible. We appreciate your flexibility and cooperation during these ever-changing times,” read a statement.

The change came due to one employee that tested positive for COVID-19 at City Hall. There was no exposure, however, to any City Hall customers.

COVID-19 Testing Site Update

Beginning on January 4, all testing will be conducted at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center at 47 Elm Street. Below please find the updated schedule:

•Monday – Thursday: 7am-1pm, 2pm-7pm

•Friday & Saturday: 12pm – 6pm

As a reminder, this is an indoor walk-up site. There is parking available at the center as well as on street parking and overflow parking at Everett High School and the DCR hockey rink. Public transportation is also available close by. It is important for those who get tested indoors to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.

Car Seat Safety Night

The Everett Police’s next child seat safety night is scheduled for January 22, 2021 from 5-8 p.m., ACROSS from 182 Linden St. Please visit EverettPoliceChildSafety.com or call/text/WhatsApp to (617)410-6176 for additional information. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

P-EBT Benefits Extended for Massachusetts

The COVID-19 pandemic caused uncertainty in families across Massachusetts regarding meals for their children who normally receive free or reduced-priced school meals. Through the CARES Act, the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program (P-EBT) was developed in the Spring to assist these families in need. It was announced this week that Massachusetts will be the first state to extend these benefits through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Parents should not have to worry about providing a meal for their child,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’m proud that Massachusetts is the first state to extend these benefits. It’s heartbreaking that our community has felt the impact of this pandemic, but I am incredibly pleased that through the CARES Act, children who depend on school meals will not go hungry this school year.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), in collaboration with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), received approval to manage this program in response to the COVID-19 related school closures. Students that are eligible for this program must qualify for free or reduced-priced meals under the National School Lunch Program. They must also be in a hybrid or fully remote learning situation, and this must be confirmed by the school.

•Eligible students in hybrid learning situations will receive $58.60 per month.

•Eligible students in remote learning situations will receive $117.20 per month.

Using P-EBT will not impact a parent or their child’s immigration status. The public charge rule does not apply to P-EBT. Parents can also use P-EBT funds while still collecting food from Grab and Go student meal sites.

For more information regarding the P-EBT program and for questions regarding eligibility, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/pandemic-ebt-p-ebt or https://www.map-ebt.org/.

City Hall Expands Language Access

Did you know about this exciting news? Lionbridge is a telephone interpretation service that provides 24/7/365 on-demand, as-needed telephonic interpretation in over 380 different languages.

Everett 311 is the designated number to reach the city for any help. All 311 operators will have access to more than 380 languages. Lionbridge provides Arabic, Cantonese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, to name a few. These services are available immediately to all Everett residents throughout all City of Everett departments!