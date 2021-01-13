News DiDomenico Sworn Into State Senate by Independent Staff • January 13, 2021 • 0 Comments State Senator Sal DiDomenico (pictured left and center above) was, once again, sworn into the Massachusetts State Senate last week outside the State House. DiDomenico has served the Middlesex and Suffolk District for the past 10 years and this ceremony was a little bit different than what he and his colleagues had experienced in the past. Because of the many COVID-19 precautions, the Senators took the oath of office from Governor Charlie Baker outside in a socially distant event. Senator DiDomenico said that it is special each time he is sworn into office. “It is an honor and privilege serving the residents of Allston, Brighton, Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, Everett and the West End of Boston,” stated DiDomenico. “It is a humbling experience each time I raise my hand and take the oath, and I am extremely grateful to the residents of my district for their trust and confidence. I want to thank my family, staff and friends for their unwavering support, and I am excited to continue working with my colleagues to move our Commonwealth forward.” After the ceremony the Senate met in a remote session and DiDomenico cast his vote for his friend, Senator Karen Spilka to continue as Senate President for this upcoming term.