The Davis Companies Makes Another Major Produce Center Purchase

If the “last mile” is somewhere in Everett, then that spot must be in the Produce Center area as Boston developers seem to be scrambling to develop “last mile” (i.e., e-commerce companies like Amazon) distribution facilities there at a fast clip.

Recently, The Davis Companies (TDC) purchased two large warehouses on Beacham Street from James Ruma and family for $13.85 million in what would be their second major purchase in the area in the last year.

“The Davis Companies continues to invest in properties and communities that offer last mile opportunities and Everett is an outstanding location with a number of possibilities,” read a statement on the purchase from TDC.

The two properties are just over the Everett line from Chelsea, and are currently used for the Ruma Fruit and Produce company and its many subsidiaries – which includes importing unique Fiddleheads produce. The current warehouse is about 96,000 sq. ft.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he was very glad to hear that TDC has made another purchase to rehabilitate the industrial area, bringing new jobs and construction to the district.

“I appreciate the commitment that long standing businesses such as the Ruma Family have made to Everett and certainly hope that these deals are mutually beneficial to all parties,” he said. “The changes that will be taking place in this part of our City will present new and different opportunities for economic growth. I look forward to these new development opportunities and appreciate the increasing recognition of Everett as a place where residents and businesses can grow and thrive.”

The purchase comes just as TDC is finishing up the permitting process in Everett for a “last mile” distribution center built on spec without a tenant yet at the old Boston Market Terminal, on Second Street and Market Street. The company purchased that property in 2019 for $28.5 million.

They have proposed a 220,000 sq. ft. brand new ‘last mile’ distribution facility for the property, hoping to find an e-commerce tenant like Amazon. There has been no announcement on whether or not a tenant has been signed yet, but an announcement is expected before the end of the year.