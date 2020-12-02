Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Stay in Double-Digits Day Over Day

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett has begun to creep up into the 40s nearly every day with the last week (Tuesday to Tuesday) registering 293 new cases in the city. That is an increase from the prior week when there were 284 cases for the week, and the previous week when there were 210. The numbers have almost doubled in the last three weeks.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Dec. 1 – 43

•Monday, Nov. 30 – 45

•Sunday, Nov. 29 – 44

•Saturday, Nov. 28 – 47

•Friday, Nov. 27 – 16

•Thursday, Nov. 26 – 33

•Wednesday, Nov. 25 – 39

•Tuesday, Nov. 24 – 26

Everett is still a beneficiary of the state Stop the Spread testing program and there is ample free testing all over the city right now through Dec. 31. There is no appointment necessary, and test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours.