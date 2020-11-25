Moroccan Social Club Put on Hold Due to Odd Licensing Arrangement

A proposed beer and wine licenses for a previously-unknown Moroccan social club in the rear of Ferry Street was put on hold Nov. 16 by the License Board when it was learned Café Napoli was attempting to sell their club license to the social club – a move, unlike Boston, that isn’t available in Everett.

Kingsman is a social club available to private members who pay dues, said Roseann, who owns the club – located at 454 Rear Ferry St. in what used to be a meat market.

The social club has been operating since January, but was previously-unknown to City inspectors or the licensing board until Kingsman came in to try to obtain a beer and wine license. They were serving food before COVID, but now only offer coffee.

“We would like to be able to, for members, on a special occasion like Ramadan or a birthday or something – to be able to utilize the location for a couple of hours,” said Roseann. “It’s also to bring in more business.”

That was a problem off the bat, said Chair Phil Antonelli, as they don’t have a Common Victualler’s license and are not registered with the City – which isn’t a huge obstacle to fix, he said.

However, there were no beer and wine licenses available to dole out to the club.

“I have the option to purchase a beer and wine license for a transfer,” said Roseann.

“Number one, beer and wine licenses aren’t for sale in the City of Everett,” he said. “So, whomever has that license need to turn it in to the City.”

Roseann revealed her agreement was with Café Napoli, who had agreed to sell her the license and transfer it to the social club.

“Café Napoli will have to turn that license in because a license is not collateral,” said Antonelli. “It’s the property of the state. There’s not monetary value to that.”

Said Roseann, “They’re here on the call and they’re trying to transfer their license over to me.”

Café Napoli’s Antonio Cristonelli said if they can’t sell it, they’ll turn it in.

“We have to just give back, then,” he said. “Ok, we’ll give it back. We don’t need it anymore.”

With that seemingly resolved, Member Phil Aloro said he felt there were too many unknowns with the social club, and he’d like them to get their Common Victualler license and then come back to the Board for more discussion – perhaps even a site visit.

With Café Napoli turning in their license supposedly in December, Antonelli said it does open up the possibility of Kingsman getting a beer and wine license in January if all goes well. Roseann said she purchased the social club from the former Café Aliya, which was also previously unknown to the City and the License Board