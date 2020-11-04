News

Everett Votes

Linda Shedden helps to check in a voter at Ward 5 Precinct 2 in the Wellness Center.
The long-awaited General Election finally arrived on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with the revised
COVID-19 polling places opening to the public for in-person voting. While early in-person voting showed strong turnout and mail-in voting saw thousands cast their ballot from the safety of their homes, in-person voting was relatively quiet in Everett Tuesday morning.
Poll workers expected to see a larger rush of people in the afternoon and evening – and many said there was a small line outside the door at the 7 a.m. opening. It is estimated that 16,000 residents will vote in the General Election this time around.
Shown are 5-2 poll workers, including Rosemarie Fiorentino, Linda Shedden, Theresa Shalsi and Janet Egan. For full local results, check the Everett Independent website at www.everettindependent.com, or at the Twitter feed @EverettIndy.

