Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Stay in Double Digits

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett continues to stay in the double digits every day with the last week (Tuesday to Tuesday) registering 148 new cases in the city. That is an increase from the prior week when there were 104 cases for the week, and the previous week when there were 96.

The numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Nov. 3 – 18

•Monday, Nov. 2 – 19

•Sunday, Nov. 1 – 20

•Saturday, Oct. 31 – 21

•Friday, Oct. 30 – 19

•Thursday, Oct. 29 – 19

•Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 21

•Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 11

Everett is still a beneficiary of the state Stop the Spread testing program and there is ample free testing all over the city right now through Dec. 31. There is no appointment necessary, and test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours. The sites and times are as follows:

•Mondays – Big Flo Park, Chelsea Street, 7 a.m. to noon.

Glendale Park, noon to 6 p.m.

•Tuesdays – Sacramone Park, noon to 6 p.m.

•Wednesdays – Little Flo Park, Nichols Street, 7 a.m. to noon.

Edith Street Park, noon to 6 p.m.

•Thursdays, RiverGreen Parking Lot Drive Thru Testing, noon to 6 p.m.

•Fridays, Swan Street Park, 7 a.m. to noon.

Everett City Hall, noon to 6 p.m.

•Saturdays, RiverGreen Parking Lot Drive Thru Testing, noon to 6 p.m.