Walk for Ersilia Goes to Virtual 5k for Second-Year Effort

The Kiwanis Club of Everett announced this week that the second annual Wal for Ersilia will be a virtual 5K this year that will culminate on Oct. 3.

Last year’s inaugural Walk was very well supported by the community and beyond. As a result, three scholarships; the Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Memorial Scholarship, the Ersilia Humanitarian Award and the Ersilia Service award – each $1,500, have been endowed and were awarded for the first time this past June to three deserving Everett High graduates. Also as a result of the immense support of the Walk For Ersilia, The Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Stabilization Program was established at the award winning non-profit organization Portal To Hope, which provides comprehensive services to those in our community impacted by domestic violence. This year we will be adding a third focus around the issue of food insecurity and will endeavor to provide financial support to our local food assistance programs.

To participate, sign up online at walkforersilia.racewire.com and walk the 5K route of choice between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1. Each runner/walker should take a picture of themselves and tag the Everett Kiwanis Facebook page and use the hashtag #walkforersilia. Random prizes will be awarded and winners will be contacted by phone or e-mail. A 50-50 raffle will be drawn live on Everett Kiwanis Facebook page at noon, Oct. 3. Tickets are $50 and can be had by contacting Jerry Navarra at (617) 784-7718.

The annual Walk for Ersilia will be a collaboration between the Kiwanis, the City of Everett, Carmine, Amata and Guiseppe Matarazzo and the Cataldo Family.

“Like many other things, this year’s Walk for Ersilia will be different,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “However, the important part is that we continue to carry out her memory and remember of the things she did for our community. She will forever be missed, but her memory will continue to be carried out by her children, her community, and my Administration.”

Said Amata Matarazzo, the daughter of Ersilia, “My mother loved to give back to her community. Our goal as a family is to continue my mother Ersilia’s mission in giving back to the community and several organizations. All proceeds will go to the Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Memorial Fund which will disburse funds to numerous charities including those raising awareness for domestic violence. We are uncertain whether we will have much of an impact on the community and do as much good as she did, but we will try. We hope you all will join our family and be a part of a special event in honor of my Mother Ersilia.”

For more information, go to the website- ersiliamemorialfund.org, said Amata Matarazzo.

Kiwanis Treasurer Marlene Zizza said they have announced the Angel Sponsors, and they include EverettBank, Rocco Longo, Michele & Ed Bauer, our Leader Sponsor Senator Sal DiDomenico along with Mayor DeMaria, Marlene Zizza, Gianna D’Angelo, Jim Mitchell, Vin Panzini and Metropolitan Credit Union.

To donate to the fund, send checks to:

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Memorial Fund by Everett Kiwanis

c/o EverettBank

P.O. Box 490186

Everett, MA 02149

Sponsorship opportunities are available still and consist of:

•Angel sponsor – $1,000

Media recognition as presenting sponsor

•Leader – $750

Media recognition as leadership sponsor

•Principal – $500

Media recognition as principal sponsor

•Director – $250

Media recognition

•Donations In Kind – $50, $100, $150, And $200. Please Make Checks Payable To: “Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Memorial Fund by Everett Kiwanis.”