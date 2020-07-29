McLaughlin Calls for Socially Distant Debates with Rep. Joe McGonagle

State Rep. candidate Michael McLaughlin this week called on his opponent, Rep. Joe McGonagle, to engage in a public debate that would be broadcast on television and would follow all the safety protocols for COVID-19.

He said no one could have imagined such a turn of events when Nomination Papers became available in February, and under normal circumstances, there would have probably been several debates.

Now, as the numbers begin to get better, he said he hopes they can have a safe debate at ECTV to be covered by local media and to be played on television through Sept. 1.

“Seeing that the voters of Everett should hear directly from Representative McGonagle and I on the important issues facing our city and state, I today put out a challenge to State Representative McGonagle that we both work together to see if a one-hour debate can occur and be shown as often as possible on ECTV and covered by the local news media over the next 30 days,” he said. “I will work with the State Representative to see this is possible if he is willing. I strongly believe this would be a great opportunity to allow the voters of Everett to hear from us directly and help make their decision clearer before voting.”

He said he is calling out to the business community or to the City Democratic Committee to host the debate and coordinate it. He would also like to have it in the ECTV studios with minimal people in the studio to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

He said he would be available 24/7 to speak with McGonagle about it and awaits his decision.