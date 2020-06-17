News Drive-In Movie Night by Independent Staff • June 17, 2020 • 0 Comments Photos Courtesy Mayor Carlo Demaria’s Office/Michelle FenelonTwo young people sit atop their family’s van on Friday night, June 12, to watch the City’s drive-in movie night showing of ‘ET: The Extra Terrestrial.’ The event was a hit with residents who were excited to be outside at RiverGreen Park and taking a break for the indoor COVID-19 restrictions. Below, Dayeli Garcia, Vanessa Carcamo, Sheryln Rodriguez, and Samantha Perkins get ready for the beginning of the movie.