News It Takes a Village by Independent Staff • April 22, 2020 • 0 Comments During these difficult times, our community has really joined together to support one another. Last week, City Councilor Anthony DiPierro stepped up and donated 700 gloves to Everett’s Grace Food Pantry. Accompanying DiPierro’s donation was 100 procedure masks donated by his employer, Rocco Longo of Sabatino Insurance Agency, and hundreds of shopping bags donated by Alfred Lattanzi of Everett Supply and True Value Hardware. Grace Food Pantry has been servicing hundreds of families a week and has been a tremendous partner with The City of Everett in the fight against food insecurity. Pictured with Councilor DiPierro is Irene Cardillo of Grace Food Pantry and Outreach.