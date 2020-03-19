DeMaria Maps Out Everett’s Policy COVID-19

Special to the Independent

Massachusetts currently has many cases or more of COVID-19. The doubling time for this virus is 3-4 days continuously. Health professionals have advised that our best and most valuable weapon to combat this pandemic is social distancing, community mitigation, and public health intervention.

Now is the time to act. The City of Everett as of Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 pm will be taking the following measures:

• Everett City Hall will be closed to the general public for a 2-week period reopening on March 30, 2020.

• Everett Public Schools will be closed for a period of 30 school days beginning on Friday, March 13, 2020 and returning to school on Monday, April 27, 2020. The Everett Public Schools will be providing meals-to-go from the Everett High School lobby. These lunches will be available Monday through Friday, starting Monday, March 16th until Friday April 17, 2020 from the hours of 11:00am -1:00pm, with the exception of Good Friday, April 10th. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in the Everett Public Schools or Saint Anthony’s School.

• Non-Essential City Employees shall not report to work. Those able to work remotely shall do so.

• Everett 311 will remain active during this 2-week period.

• City Clerk’s Office: Marriage and Birth Certificates are not imminent therefore will not be available during the time of shut down. The Clerk’s Office will communicate with all those planning to be married to ensure proper paperwork is issued prior to the ceremony. Burial permits will be available during the closure. Those seeking burial permits should contact Sergio Cornelio directly at [email protected] or 617-981-0687. Those seeking a license that would be granted through the City Council or City Clerk’s Office will be issued a temporary 30-day permit to ensure compliance with Massachusetts State Law and City of Everett Charter and Ordinances.

• Connolly Center: The Connolly Center will be closed during the 2-week period. Those who rely on the Connolly Center for daily meals should contact Dale Palma, Program Coordinator at the Connolly Center at [email protected] or 617-394-2323.

• Everett Public Libraries: The Everett Public Libraries will be closed indefinitely during the 2-week period. This includes both internal and external programming as well as general library functions.

• Online Bill-Pay: The City of Everett offers online bill pay for most transactions. Please utilize the City’s website www.CityofEverett.com, which will remain accessible until City Hall reopens.

• Parking Enforcement: The City of Everett’s parking enforcement will remain active during the 2-week period.

• Permitting/Code Enforcement: Building, plumbing, electrical, and gas permits can all be issued via the City’s website.

• Fire Prevention: Fire Prevention Office in City Hall will be closed for the 2-week period. The Fire Prevention Office will report to various Fire Houses and the Everett Police Department.

• DPW: The Department of Public Works will remain active during the 2-week period.

• Everett Health and Wellness Center will be fully closed during the 2-week period.

• All community meetings are cancelled for the 2-week period.

We understand that this is not convenient; however, it is crucial for the social distancing strategy recommended by the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health. All closures will be reassessed towards the end of the stated closing periods.

*Please note: With the evolving public health concern, this policy may change at any given time.