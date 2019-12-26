MVES Receives Grant from Boston Foundation

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) recently received a $25,000 grant from the Boston Foundation to support MVES’ unfunded and underfunded programs and services through the Foundation’s Open Door Grants program.

“This grant will support necessary services including transportation services, Meals on Wheels, and our mental health program that need funding in order to continue,” said Dan O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Mystic Valley Elder Service. “We look forward to building upon our record of providing essential home and community based services to older adults and adults living with disabilities in our 11 communities since 1975.”

“Mystic Valley Elder Services has a demonstrated record of service to give elders and people with disabilities the opportunity to live independently,” said Paul S. Grogan, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation. “Without them, many of their clients would not be able to live and thrive in the communities they call home. We are pleased to be able to support their ongoing work with this grant.”

Open Door Grants are competitive, one-year grants designed for organizations whose proposal is focused on Greater Boston and whose values align with those of the Boston Foundation. Grants are awarded biannually, and are selected by staff through an inclusive evaluation process. Funds for this grant come from the Boston Foundation’s Permanent Fund for Boston, Greater Boston’s only endowed fund focusing on the pressing needs of Greater Boston. The Permanent Fund has been made possible by more than a century of gifts from those who seek to support innovative solutions to the region’s most pressing problems since 1915.