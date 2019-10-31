News Politics in Pictures by Independent Staff • October 31, 2019 • 0 Comments Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley joined Council at-large Candidate Gerly Adrien at Brother’s Cafe Kreyol on Main Street Sunday, Oct. 27, to endorse Adrien’s campaign for Council. School Committeewoman Millie Cardello was joined by her youngest supporters, Evie Lewis and Sammy Cardello, during her fundraiser at the 8/10 Bar & Grille on Thursday, Oct. 24. Cardello is running for an at-large seat for School Committee – where there is mor excitement in the race than in previous years. Ward 6 Candidate Al Lattanzi thanked everyone for joining him at his fundraiser on Weds., Oct. 23. The race is one of only two ward seats that is contested this time around.