Finding Running Room

Crimson Tide premiere running back sophomore Jaden Clerveaux (20) finds a seam to run through as Malden's Brandon McMahon (44) and Kahli Hardmond (14) try step up to fill the gap. Malden and Everett have lined up against one another for more than 100 years, except last year when Malden opted to forfeit the game for player safety. With the Greater Boston League re-assembled, Everett once again faced Malden on Friday night, Oct. 11, and came away with a convincing, 36-6, win.