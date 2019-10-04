News

Everett High School Homecoming

Roll Tide… Emerging star Jaden Clerveaux (20) is hoisted into the air by offensive lineman Jason Portillo after a score by the sophomore running back that put Everett up for good in their 36-21 defeat of the Brockton Boxers. The exciting game was part of a blockbuster Homecoming weekend for the City and the Schools.
Aiman Salih joined his sister, Homecoming Royalty Omayma Salih, to enjoy the fireworks at Glendale Park during Friday’s colossal Homecoming celebration – which kicked

