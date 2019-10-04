News Ersilia Cataldo Strong by Independent Staff • October 4, 2019 • 0 Comments The children of the late Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo and their significant others walked in her memory: Giuseppe Matarazzo, Amata Matarazzo, Anthony Cucuzza, Carmine Matarazzo, and Ashley Matarazzo. The children, family and Kiwanis Club helped to coordinate a new 5K walk in Ersilia’s memory on Saturday, Sept. 28. Hundreds showed up to give their support to the cause, which includes funding a new college scholarship for an Everett student.